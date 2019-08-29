The Music Center formally unveiled its $41 million renovated plaza on Wednesday, Aug. 28, and the opening event included a surprise: The announcement of a $12 million gift to fund a community arts initiative.
The donation was provided by Cindy Miscikowski and Ring-Miscikowski/The Ring Foundation, and will help create the TMC Arts Fund to support programming at the site.
The Music Center Plaza Goes Modern
“We are so grateful to Cindy Miscikowski and Ring-Miscikowski/The Ring Foundation/ for their incredible generosity that will allow us to bring this beautiful Plaza to life,” Music Center CEO and President Rachel S. Moore said in a prepared statement. “Regardless of one’s cultural heritage, economic, social background or physical ability, The Music Center Plaza is welcoming all.”
The 20-month renovation included the addition of three new food and beverage outlets, additional signage, and improved connectivity to Grand Avenue.
The surface of the space at 135 N. Grand Ave. was flattened and a sculpture in the center of the plaza was replaced with a ground-level water feature.
When the Music Center Plaza redesign was originally approved, the Music Center agreed to raise $5 million to fund free and low-cost public programming. With the new gift and other contributions, the programming fund now sits at $14 million.
