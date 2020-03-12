In response to the growing spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, both the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League announced a suspension of their seasons last weeks. The halt is in effect indefinitely for both leagues.
“The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic,” the NBA said in a statement on March 11.
As of press time, both the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, who call Downtown's Staples Center home, have shared the NBA's statement and promised more information to come. The move comes after Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11. A day later, Gobert’s teammate Donovan Mitchell also reportedly tested positive for the illness. The NBA and other major sports leagues had been contemplating playing the remainder of the season without fans in attendance, but opted to suspend the season instead.
The NHL announcement came on Thursday; the Los Angeles Kings also play out of Staples. It was announced that both the Pac-12 sporting events, and the the CIF state basketball championships would be cancelled as well.
The WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks also play at Staples Center; the 2020 WNBA season is set to begin in May, but no announcement has been made regarding a possible postponement.