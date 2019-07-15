Three weeks after Downtown residents and workers voted for the 28 members of the board of directors of the Downtown Los Angeles Neighborhood Council, the board has selected its new leadership. Officers were chosen at the board meeting on Tuesday, July 9, and will serve terms lasting through June 2021.
There are some new and familiar faces. Patti Berman was re-elected as president of the all-volunteer panel. Naira Harootunian was chosen as vice president of administration while Marcus Lovingood was named vice president of outreach. Betsy Starman serves as secretary and Tony Hoover is the treasurer.
As with all neighborhood councils, DLANC lacks formal power but is often consulted by businesses and developers working on projects, and city officials frequently take council recommendations into account when making decisions.