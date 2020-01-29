Another private club has arrived in Downtown Los Angeles. Neuehouse, a coworking space and social club, officially opened to members inside the historic Bradbury Building at Third Street and Broadway on Jan. 20. The private club took over the building’s second floor — a total of 25,000 square feet — with a mix of work amenities and services such as a cafe and bar and a “wellness room.”
Neuehouse membership rates vary in prices and features; the base one is $585 per month, with access to the club but not a permanent desk. Pricier options include access to other locations and the ability to book certain spaces.
The Downtown opening at the Bradbury Building is the company’s second Neuehouse, following last year’s opening of their Hollywood location. The brand’s first location was in New York’s Madison Square. More information is at bradbury.neuhouse.com.