There’s been a shakeup at the top of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Board of Directors. Thomas L. Beckmen was elected to replace Jay Rasulo as the Phil’s new Board Chair, the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced on Sept. 20. The move is effective starting Oct. 1.
“I am honored to be elected Board Chair of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association,” Beckmen said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to working closely with my colleagues on the board, the musicians of our orchestra, and the LA Phil’s remarkable staff as we wrap up our extraordinary Centennial celebration and set the course for our next 100 years.”
Beckmen has served on the board for 12 years, having recently served on the board’s governance and campaign committees.