Last week, the Los Angeles Philharmonic announced the appointment of a new CEO, two weeks after its previous CEO opted to vacate the post. Chad Smith, who previously served as the LA Phil’s Chief Operating Officer, was tapped to replace former CEO Simon Woods on Tuesday, Oct.1; he started the new role immediately.
“The LA Phil has been my creative home for the last 17 years, and I am honored to be stepping into this role,” Smith said in a prepared statement. “Supporting the expansive vision of Gustavo and his deeply held commitment to service the whole of the LA community has been more important, and I continue to strive to support that work.”
Smith has worked with the Phil across two separate stints, most recently having served as COO since 2015, where he oversaw the formation of YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles), a program that proves daily after-school music training to children across Los Angeles.