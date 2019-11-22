Last week the nonprofit Little Tokyo Service Center announced a new head of the organization. Erich Nakano, who has lead the nonprofit as interim director since summer, was confirmed as the next executive director. He takes over for Dean Matsubayashi, who died in September after a fight with brain cancer.
“Nakano is respected and admired by the board, staff, volunteers, supporters and community at large. He has helped articulate a vision for the organization that resonates deeply with me, my fellow board members and our governors,” Dick Kaku, president of the nonprofit’s board of directors, said in a prepared statement. “During Nakano’s tenure at LTSC, we have appreciated his deep professional experience, his foresight, and his passion for our mission that have made him ideally suited to the executive director position. I know that he is the right person to lead LTSC at this vital time.”
The organization is currently working on projects in the neighborhood, including the community recreation center the Terasaki Budokan on Los Angeles Street.