Angels Flight supports Angels Landing
Angels Landing has garnered the support of the Angels Flight Railway Foundation, the nonprofit organization charged with stewardship of Downtown Los Angeles’ historic 298-foot, fixed-rail, two-car railway serving passengers on Bunker Hill since 1901.
Hal Bastian, president, Angels Flight Railway Foundation, wrote in a letter to LA City Planning Department leaders, “We support the Angels Landing project and urge the city to approve it. The Angels Flight Railway Foundation will be a next-door neighbor to the project, which will provide certain community benefits to the railway, including being respectful of vistas of the railway from multiple points on and around the project.”
Victor MacFarlane, president and CEO of MacFarlane Partners, and R. Donahue Peebles, president and CEO of the Peebles Corporation — principals of Angels Landing Partners LLC — said they are grateful to have the support for the hotel development project.
“We believe the anticipated flow of Angels Landing’s hotel guests and Angels Landing Plaza’s visitors will be of benefit to the railway’s daily operations,” MacFarlane said. “We’re pleased the Angels Flight Railway Foundation shares our belief.”
Angels Landing will have two towers, each to be anchored by a five-star hotel. The development will feature Angels Landing Plaza, an expansive, pedestrian-centered, transit-adjacent, modern urban park in the heart of Downtown LA.
According to an analysis prepared by BJH Advisors LLC, more than 8,300 new jobs will be created during Angels Landing’s project design and construction. The New York City-based firm’s report estimates Angels Landing would additionally create more than 800 permanent jobs in Downtown LA. An estimated 500 jobs would be created by vendors in the LA County region providing goods and services to the two luxury hotels.
In addition to new job creation, the BJH Advisors analysis projects Angels Landing would provide LA’s local economy a $1.6 billion boost and contribute $731 million to local workers’ earnings during its construction. The project would generate as estimated $12 million in recurring tax revenues and $2.4 million annually in local property tax revenues, according to the report.
Angels Landing Plaza will frame the angular, multilevel Bunker Hill site as a publicly accessible, privately managed park amenity, establishing it as a vibrant, inviting and treasured locale for LA’s Downtown neighborhood residents, weekday commuters, nightlife seekers, tourists and hotel guests. LA’s historic Angel’s Flight funicular will operate along its hillside-climbing, east-west route contiguous to the Angels Landing.
Downtown’s vulnerable
residents vaccinated
Dignity Health-California Hospital Medical Center vaccinated 1,000 vulnerable residents in Downtown Los Angeles.
Esperanza de Anaya, a 93-year-old DTLA resident, was one of many patients to receive their first dose during a two-day Pfizer clinic held over the weekend.
“Vaccinating those most at risk of severe COVID that don’t normally have consistent access to health care is our top priority,” said Alina Moran, CHMC Hospital president.
“Being in Downtown LA, the surrounding neighborhoods have suffered the worst of it. We know that our communities of color are disproportionately impacted, and we are doing our part to help save lives.”
CHMC has administered nearly 10,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers and high-risk eligible members of the community since vaccines became available.