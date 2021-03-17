As a year passes into the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Gavin Newsom gave his State of the State address March 9 at Dodger Stadium, acknowledging the strife and highlighting the progress California made during a troubling year.
Newsom delivered his hopeful and confident State of the State address, standing alone, on stage in one of the nation’s mass-vaccination sites.
“Instead of fans in stands, we see nurses in PPE (personal protective equipment), saving lives one injection at a time,” he said. In remembrance of those who have lost their lives due to the virus, Newsom said, “54,395 Californians we now mourn with broken hearts. That’s almost the same number of empty seats behind me, marking a silent tribute to loved ones who live forever in our memories.”
Newsom prompted listeners to see that “the light at the end of the tunnel is even brighter,” however, and highlighted the COVID-19 positivity rate has gone down from 14% to 2.1%, which translates to 53,000 cases per day during the peak in early January to 2,600 confirmed cases.
“I’m proud to report that California has administered nearly 11 million vaccine doses,” Newsom said, “That’s 3 million more than any other state.” Los Angeles County reported that out of those 11 million vaccine doses, it has administered about 2 million as of March 4, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health website.
Newsom sympathized with the struggles of Californians and stood by his administration’s effort to slow the virus infection rate by issuing a stay-at-home order. “It was the right thing to do,” he said.
“It was a year ago we made the incredibly difficult decision to issue a stay-home order to slow the spread,” he said. “We agonized about the sacrifices it would require.
“People are alive today because of the public health decisions we made — lives saved because of your sacrifice. Even so, I acknowledge it’s made life hard and unpredictable, and you’re exhausted with all of it.”
For the millions of Californians pushed out of the workforce and essential workers with no choice but to keep showing up — “this is who we fight for.”
Newsom’s optimistic speech not only touched on issues like the care, safety and grit of health care and essential workers but also plans for getting kids back into school safely. “We’ve delivered three months’ worth of PPE to every school,” Newsom said. “We’ve directly enabled schools to provide routine COVID testing, especially for low-income students.
“And starting last week, California promised that at least 10% of our vaccine allocation will go to teachers and school staff directly.” In the first week of this plan, Newsom noted they are on a pace which “doubled our goal” with 210,000 doses administered to educators.
Newsom spoke about the inequity within the state and said that “when the pandemic ends … we’re not going back to normal. … Normal accepts inequity.
“It’s why Latinos are dying from COVID at a higher rate than any other racial or ethnic group, why essential workers’ wages aren’t enough for them to afford the essentials, and why mothers have been leaving the workforce in staggering numbers,” he said.
“So, our journey back must also be a path to close inequities. There is no economic recovery without economic justice,” he said.
“To keep the dream alive,” Newsom said that they are continuing to provide financial relief, in reference to the $7.6 billion COVID-19 economic relief package approved on Feb. 22. It included $2.1 billion in grants and fee waivers for small businesses and nonprofits and a $600 Golden State Stimulus for families.
“Three-quarters of these grants have gone to minority-, women-, and veteran-owned businesses and those serving rural and low-income communities,” he said. “We’re not just talking about equity. We are building it into the very fabric of all of our programs.”
Newsom’s address comes at a time when his administration is facing opposition by a Republican-led campaign seeking to recall the Democrat governor. The campaign is required to provide 1,495,709 valid signatures by March 17. That would trigger a recall election later this year.
Newsom, while standing by his policies in his address and noting California’s progress, also subtly referenced the recall, saying, “We won’t change course just because of a few naysayers and doomsdayers.”
“So, to the California critics who are promoting partisan power grabs and outdated prejudices and rejecting everything that makes California great, we say this: We will not be distracted from getting shots in arms and our economy booming again,” he said.
The campaign to recall Newsom gained more following during the pandemic, as frustration among the public grew due to stay-at-home orders and other COVID-19 restrictions. Newsom faced scrutiny last November when he attended a private dinner at an upscale French restaurant with several people outside of his household, which contradicted California’s COVID-19 safety guidelines requesting Californians to restrict their engagement with other households during a surge of COVID-19 cases.
Newsom was quick to respond and apologize last November but touched on the event again in his address, saying, “We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. But we own them, learn from them, and never stop trying."