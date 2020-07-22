Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced rollbacks to reopening as California COVID-19 cases surge.
“This virus is not going away anytime soon,” Newsom said. “I hope all of us recognize that if we were still connected to some notion that, somehow, when it gets warm, it’s going to go away or, somehow, it’s going to take summer months or weekends off—this virus has done neither.”
The governor called for the end of indoor operations of restaurants, wineries, zoos, movie theaters and card rooms across the state. He also ordered all bars to cease operations.
In addition, Newsom ordered 30 counties to rollback reopening and immediately close businesses such as gyms, places of worship, hair salons and malls. Also, within those counties, he ordered all offices with nonessential workers to close.
The 30 counties, which include Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside, roughly account for 80% of the state’s population.
In addition to the rollbacks, Los Angeles and San Diego school districts have decided to shift to online-only instruction for the upcoming school year. Citing the rise of cases and deaths in California, the two largest school districts in the state released a joint statement announcing the new norm until the coronavirus is controlled.
Since June 12, when the state began to reopen the economy cases have spiked as more and more people left their homes, flocking to bars, restaurants and other businesses to find some respite from the pandemic.
“We’re seeing an increase in the spread of the virus, so that’s why it’s incumbent upon all of us to recognize soberly that COVID-19 is not going away any time soon until there is a vaccine or an effective therapy,” Newsom said.
As of July 14, according to California’s public health department, there have been 330,000 cases and 7,000 deaths. There are 6,485 hospitalizations, 1,833 of whom are in the ICU. In two weeks, the state saw an increase of nearly 110,000 cases and more than 8,000 cases in a single day. Also, in the last 14 days, over 1,100 people died from COVID-19.
LA county has become an epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in California, with over 136,000 cases and over 3,800 deaths. There are also over 2,000 hospitalized with 565 in the ICU. In one day, the county recorded nearly 2,600 new cases of the virus.