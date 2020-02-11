The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles’ after hours party and discussion series is coming back in March. Last week the museum announced the theme and dates for the four First Fridays events for the spring.
The events, as the name implies, are held the first Friday of every month, with the first being on March 6. Each event features behind-the-scenes tours at the museum, DJ sets from KCRW, live music and panel discussions moderated by the Los Angeles Times’ Patt Morrison.
This year’s theme is “The Future Is Now,” with each evening focusing on a different topic related to our high-tech present. The first event is about medicine, and includes a performance by Wajatta. More information is at nhm.org/firstfridays.