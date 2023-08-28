Nestled in the Fashion District of Downtown LA, St. Turibius Catholic School has long been an iconic historical landmark. Opened on Sept. 11, 1949, by the Franciscan Missionary Sisters of the Immaculate Conception, the school has expanded and evolved over the past century to meet the needs of an ever-changing world. Principal Audrey Blanchette called it a red-brick oasis.
“We really do strive to meet our mission, which is to educate the full child: the mind, the body, but also the soul. … That’s what makes us special in LA,” said Blanchette, who joined St. Turibius as principal during the pandemic. “I fell in love with the school. … This is my fourth year and, to be honest, what drives me to stay as a principal every day is the students and the families.”
Education
As one of six Catholic STEM Network schools in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, St. Turibius’ curriculum integrates science, technology, engineering and math-based learning across all fields of study. For instance, a language arts class may include project-based learning that utilizes technology in the classroom and encourages students to work in groups.
“The whole basis of STEM is that it’s not just an individual project, but that you’re working with other people to collaborate and work with each other on reaching some type of objective or goal,” Blanchette explained. “We really strive for that, not just in our math and science classes, but other classes like social studies, English and religion.”
There is also an ever-present focus on Christian values encouraged by church-oriented activities, classes and events. The students attend religion classes for 45 minutes each day, following a set curriculum from the Sophia Institute that abides by the Archdiocese of Los Angeles’ standards for catechism.
Alongside the classes, St. Turibius offers students the opportunity to demonstrate their learning through events like prayer services.
“One thing that we started doing last year is instead of our student council being the ones always speaking, we invite a student every day at the end of the day to say the Angel of God prayer,” Blanchette said. “That helps them to feel involved and feel included in their community.”
This year, the school will hold on-site masses organized by a different grade level each month. The masses will follow themes like Thanksgiving, Christmas or a feast day for a saint, and students will be able to act as altar servers or part of the choir.
“The important thing is that the students have those opportunities,” Blanchette said. “Our values as Catholic, Christian learners, we do embody them in all of our classes. It’s a little harder with science and math, but we do strive for that, where we want our students to be critical thinkers. And when they’re critical thinkers, we want them to also bring in the morals and values that they learn in their Catholic education, in religion classes and to bring out the mission of the Bible.
“We talk about how to make our world a better place, how can it be a better place with inventions but also with Catholic values. … The main point of the Bible is to love one another, to be respectful of each other, and that is something that is evident on our school campus.”
Campus culture
Blanchette described the school’s community of students, faculty and staff as “a family,” and affirmed that parental involvement is always encouraged both on and off campus. St. Turibius’ philosophy states that parents should be the primary educators of their children, and that the school should be an environment that fosters connectivity.
“The only way schools thrive is not by the staff that’s employed here; it thrives off of parent involvement,” Blanchette said. “From volunteering to recess supervision to fundraisers, we do want parents involved because that’s what a community is about.
“From the minute a parent walks in and is a prospective parent, they want to do a tour, they want to talk about how they can afford the school, we do treat them like family. Yes, there is criteria and eligibility, but we do try to work with every family.”
Blanchette explained that St. Turibius provides financial scholarships that are renewable every year and that tuition can be negotiated for families based off their means of living, including transportation costs and household income. The school also works with the Catholic Education Foundation to offer new enrollment to prospective families with a grant that helps pay for tuition.
“We are one of the lowest tuition-based schools in Los Angeles County, so that kind of works in our favor,” Blanchette explained. “When it comes to other resources … families that live in LAUSD boundaries, we do offer their students Title I interventions, so that would be like reading and math. We do small group intervention in the classes as well.”
St. Turibius’ family-centric atmosphere extends from prospective and current students to the faculty and staff as well, said Blanchette, who added that every student and parent she’s welcomed onto campus has made her feel like part of their family. To be an educator at St. Turibius, though, there are expectations that must be met in addition to having at least a year of experience in the classroom.
“We look for someone that is going to be able to accept feedback, be flexible and adaptable … that want to learn and grow because education’s changing and developing differently every day, it feels like,” Blanchette said. “There’s pros and cons to everything in education, but it’s how we deliver it that is the difference and the staff that we have on campus this year have been extraordinary. They’ve come together as a family. … They’re by themselves in the class, but the minute they step out of the class is the most important. They’re looking at data together and coming up with action plans for the students together.”
One of the key components of St. Turibius’ culture outside of the classroom is its sports program and extracurriculars, which have thrived since the school’s inception. In 2012 and 2013, the boys soccer teams were CYO champions.
“Sports is a driver for all schools,” Blanchette said. “Sports help create leaders on the field. … It helps them to learn how to work with other people, how to be respectful in competitive situations.”
The future
Blanchette said that her hope for the future of St. Turibius is that its students will use their education to become critical thinkers who seek collaboration and invite others to work alongside them in creating positive change, whatever that looks like in their lives.
“I want the school to have the legacy of being able to put Catholic leaders out in the world,” she said. “We want students to be learners. We want them to be agents of change and to make the world a better place.
“If I had a new student coming in, the words of advice would be to always have an open heart and always try your very best. Even if you fail one day, you will succeed. … With error, there’s always success. It’s just the purpose of you continuing to keep trying and to keep moving forward.”
St. Turibius Catholic School
1524 Essex Street, Los Angeles