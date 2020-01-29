The City of Los Angeles is currently working on updating its community plans, in order to modernize zoning rules and guide the city’s growth over the next twenty years. The first, for Downtown, is the DTLA 2040 plan, which predominantly focuses on reshaping density rules and eliminating parking requirements for new residential buildings. The Downtown Community Plan would be the first major update to the Central City and Central City East plans in decades.
It also seeks to incentivize the creation of more parks and multi-modal transportation options. Angelenos will be able to talk with city representatives at a two-hour open house on Thursday, Jan. 30.
The South Park Business Improvement District is hosting the free event at 5 p.m. at its offices at 1150 S. Hope St. in South Park. The city anticipates adopting rules by the end of 2020. For more information and to RSVP visit southpark.la/calendar.