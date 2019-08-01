Order on the Courts

It’s the thick of the NBA offseason, but the area around Staples Center this weekend will still be the place to catch rim-rattling slam dunks and ankle-breaking crossovers.
The 11th annual Nike Basketball 3-on-3 Tournament returns to L.A. Live on Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 3-4 (with an opening evening event on Friday). Some 1,500 teams and 5,000 international players will compete, and an estimated 25,000 spectators are expected to attend over the course of the weekend.
The tournament has grown tremendously since it began in 2008. Inspired by the massively popular Spokane Hoopfest in Washington state, the inaugural event drew 500 teams. Nike came aboard as the main sponsor the following year.
The action takes place on approximately 100 outdoor half-courts spread across the L.A. Live campus and the surrounding streets, with the “Main Court” in the middle of Microsoft Square. The tournament has six divisions: adult elite, adult, teen, youth, Special Olympics and wheelchair. The elite division has separate categories for men and women.
Winning the elite division produces more than bragging rights. The winning team earns up to $3,000 in gift cards and qualifies to be one of 16 teams that participate in the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3X3 Challenger event in Edmonton, Canada in September (the Downtown Los Angeles winner is provided airfare, lodging and transportation for the event). The winner of that contest will advance to a competition in China in October.
The winner of the Downtown women’s elite category will advance to the USA Basketball Regionals 3X3 tournament on Sept. 29, with lodging and entry fees covered.
Ryan Golden, the Nike Basketball 3-on-3 commissioner, said the tournament’s integration with FIBA has further elevated the talent level.
“We have teams flying in specially to have the chance to go to Edmonton,” Golden said. “It gives even more credibility to the tournament that we have been putting on for the last 10 years.”
On the Court
Each team is guaranteed to play at least three games during the weekend. Team can suit up four players, with one eligible to serve as a substitute. Play typically begins at 9 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m.
Games are to 20 with one- and two-point shots on a 25-minute time limit. In case of a tie, an overtime sudden death period will be played.
Saturday’s games determine seeding, and not every team will play the following day. Sunday holds the finals, with the women’s elite division championship scheduled for 4 p.m. on the Main Court, and the men playing there 30 minutes later.
This year there is a big change for the tournament. A celebrity game, the only ticketed event from previous years, has been replaced with a free opening night party that will be integrated into L.A. Live’s Downtown Dark Nights on Friday from 6-11 p.m.
Dark Nights are held on evenings when the venues at L.A. Live are empty, and mix live music, pop-up shops, art and performers such as stilt walkers and hula hoopers. Restaurants including Katsuya and Shaquille’s will have a $5 food and drink menu.
The event includes a pep rally at the Main Court with bands, dancers and other performers. Golden said he expects about 10,000 people to attend the event.
“We took a turn and wanted to do something different,” Golden said. “We have done the celebrity game for quite a few years now and found an opportunity to really open it up even more to the community.”
Other weekend highlights includes a dunk contest on Saturday at 2 p.m., a 3-point contest and a skills challenge (times are still being determined). There will also be a collection of interactive vendors and family activities. Admission is free the entire weekend.
“We want stuff to be very active where people can come in and do something different,” Golden said. “If they have three hours before a game, they can go to Regal and watch a movie; some players even grab a drink. We are aiming for everyone to come in and have a good time and it’s important to make it as comfortable to be here as possible.”
Team registration closed on July 27, and no walk-up entries are available.
The Nike Basketball 3-on-3 Tournament takes place Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 3-4, at and around L.A. Live, (877) 314-0992 or nike3on3.com.
