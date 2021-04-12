Phoenix Rising Worldwide and Operation Skid Row are hosting their first donation drive on Saturday, April 17, on San Pedro and Ninth streets.
Phoenix Rising Worldwide COO Tara Drafton is asking the public to donate whatever they can, “whether it’s their time, clothes, nonperishable foods.” For updates on the drive, text 213-290-3754 or email
“Anything you can donate would be greatly appreciated, even if it’s to just come down to say ‘hi.’”
She said Phoenix Rising Worldwide’s “mission is to provide service, ministry and ascension of self to the world.”
“We are trying to help people by uplifting them, ministering to them and providing them with services that are needed, like what we are doing with this donation drive,” she said.
“We will be supplying people with food, bottled water, tents, clothing, toiletry items, and things that they don’t have that is causing them to suffer.”
Co-founded by Brian Harper, Cedrick Drafton and Raphael Oliphant in January 2020, the West Covina-based organization chose its name recently.
Phoenix Rising Worldwide operations manager Helena Kimble founded Operation Skid Row, which focuses LA’s homeless crisis. Kimble did four donation-based drives in Skid Row before collaborating with Phoenix Rising Worldwide.
“This is not a formal nonprofit that is registered,” Kimble said about Operation Skid Row. “It’s something that I was passionate about. I work in Downtown LA, so driving in to work every day and seeing the Skid Row encampments made me decide that it was time to do something.”
Kimble sought sponsorships and community involvement at that time and accepted secondary items, like clothing, tents, food and money.
“I was doing it on my own,” she said. “I would put out information saying that I would be handing out items to the homeless on a certain day, and then I would drive around LA County and pick up donations and then have a designated (donation) spot and give out the donations on that day.”
Before the drives, Kimble picked up donations in LA, Riverside and Orange counties. She compared her initial process to the “Midnight Mission where they put bags on the doors, people will fill them up and you have to go pick them up. That’s kind of the same type of tactic that I was using for these homeless drives.”
Kimble utilized social media and a customized flier, which her friends shared, to get the word out about the Operation Skid Row and Phoenix Rising Worldwide events.
The first four donation drives on San Pedro and Ninth streets were a success, Kimble said. She needed to work on organizational issues, however. She recalled her last donation drive on a rainy Christmas Eve. “I didn’t have an E-Z Up tent or anything,” she said. “I rented a 17-foot U-Haul truck and had items (to donate).”
The highest need in winter are blankets and jackets. Kimble said she impacted between 100 to 200 people in the Skid Row. “People were coming, and I was handing out blankets, unperishable food items like fruit cups, and tents. The items went very fast,” Kimble said.
Kimble collaborated with Phoenix Rising Worldwide because there’s strength in numbers. Harper made the initial contact about collaborating to make it more impactful. Kimble has since become the operations manager.
Kimble and Tara hope the collaboration inspires other organizations to join them to make a bigger impact.
“We’re not just here to provide food and tents; we’re here to provide outreach and transitional services,” Kimble said.
The goal for those involved with Phoenix Rising Worldwide and Operation Skid Row is to help underserved people with bigger issues, like education, job transitional services and housing.
“That’s what Phoenix Rising Worldwide is about,” she said. “We’re here to help you with services to get you back on your feet permanently. It’s about long-term effects; that’s the bigger picture.”
Tara said that with Operation Skid Row she’s trying to make Phoenix Rising Worldwide a household name so the staff can help people overseas. Phoenix Rising Worldwide has other projects planned, and it is looking for sponsorships to fund them as well as other outreach and ministry services.
Phoenix Rising Worldwide received a large donation from an anonymous donor in New York for the April 17 donation drive. The donor contacted Kimble after hearing negative comments about her and the nonprofit on a podcast, she said.
The nonprofit is purchasing 10 acres of land in the Lake Tahoe area to build a sanctuary for women, which will be the organization’s first location. “It will be a place of healing for women who have suffered from sexual, mental and physical abuse,” she said. “Women need these services. There are so many women who have been abused and don’t know where to go to recover.”
Kimble is ready to lobby and provide legal advocacy to hold local legislatures and elected officials accountable.
“I want to approach it from the legal side,” said Kimble, who wants to attack homelessness in Downtown LA “from the root.” “Operation Skid Row is not only here to serve the community but also to bring about awareness for how much the city is receiving to combat homelessness and why the funding is not getting to the people.
“I feel like, with the homelessness, it’s been a ‘their problem’ kind of thing. I feel like it’s the city that needs to take responsibility for what has happened with homelessness and what has been done about it. That’s why Operation Skid Row is here.”