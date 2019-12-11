Those looking for holiday shopping can head to the Arts District this weekend. Hauser & Wirth Los Angeles is hosting its third annual holiday pop-up market Dec. 14-15. The market, held in the complex’s courtyard, will feature more than 40 vendors, from art makers to nonprofits such as 826 LA, Gentle Thrills and more, as well as eateries.
The gallery is also planning art performances and workshops for families throughout the weekend plus a solo show from singer Devendra Banhart. The market will be open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. both days at the gallery at 901 E. Third St. The market is free to attend.
More information is at hauserwirth.com.