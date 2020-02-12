A 12-foot segment of one of the most infamous walls ever constructed is now in Downtown Los Angeles. A 2.7-ton piece of the Berlin Wallis on display at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, the Mexican-American history and culture-focused museum at 501 N. Main St.
The segment, called the “Wall Against Walls,” was originally sent by a Berlin-based nonprofit to President Donald Trump in November, for the 30th anniversary of the tearing down of the barrier, but the administration refused. A letter specifically addressed to Trump was written on the side talking about the United States’ support for tearing down the wall.
The piece was installed at the museum last Friday, Feb. 7 and will be on display for an indefinite period of time. More information is at lapca.org.