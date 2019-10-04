After 50 years, part of the Well of the Scribes is back in Downtown Los Angeles. The work will be officially returned to the Central Library during a ceremony at the library today. The bronze piece, consisting of three panels depicting images that trace the history of writing, was originally part of a water feature on the west lawn.
In 1969 the area outside the library was renovated, and during that time, the Well of the Scribes went missing. The sculpture was presumed lost for years before antiques dealer Floyd Lillard in Bisbee, Arizona read an article about the missing work and realized he was the owner of one of the panels. He contacted the Los Angeles Public Library, which verified that it was part of the missing work.
The other two pieces of the Well of the Scribes, the central and western panels, are still missing.