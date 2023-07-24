The Powerball jackpot has been won in California, as a single ticket sold in Downtown Los Angeles matched all six numbers drawn on July 19. Final ticket sales pushed the jackpot beyond its earlier estimate of $1 billion to $1.08 billion at the time of the drawing, making it the third-largest Powerball jackpot and sixth largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won. The jackpot has a cash value of $558.1 million.
The winning numbers in the drawing were white balls 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24 and red Powerball 24, while the Power Play multiplier was 2X. The winning ticket was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market in the Fashion District.
“Congratulations to our newest Powerball jackpot winner and the California Lottery,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director. “For more than 30 years, Powerball has brought people together to dream big and win big and, in doing so, has raised billions of dollars for good causes supported by lotteries. A portion of every Powerball ticket sold during this jackpot run will go toward furthering that legacy of supporting public programs and services in your community.”
The lucky ticket holder will have the choice between an annuitized prize of $1.08 billion or a lump-sum payment of $558.1 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.
Even though the jackpot was won by a single ticket, participating lotteries are reminding players to check their tickets for one of the nine ways to win. Nationwide, the Powerball drawing produced more than 4.8 million winning tickets, with players winning lower-tier cash prizes worth a combined $85.1 million.
The Powerball jackpot eluded players for three months, before it was finally hit in the 39th drawing of the jackpot run. Other Powerball jackpots this year include a $754.6 million jackpot won in Washington on Jan. 5, a $162.6 million jackpot won in Virginia on March 4, and a $252.6 million jackpot won in Ohio on April 19.
There were 36 other top-winning tickets in the July 19 Powerball drawing (CA-7, CT, FL-4, IL, IN, KY, MA-3, MD-2, MO, NH, NJ-2, NY-5, OH, TX-4, WI, WV) that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. Three tickets (FL, PA, RI) matched all five white balls and won $2 million prizes by including the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play. There were also 195 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 62 tickets that won $100,000 prizes.
Powerball holds the current world record for largest national lottery jackpot at $2.04 billion. Powerball celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, and since its first drawing in 1992, the game has helped generate more than $29 billion for good causes supported by U.S. lotteries.
More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold.