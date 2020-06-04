The Black Lives Matter-LA movement marched in Downtown LA around 6 p.m. May 27 to protest the death of George Floyd, a man who was killed after a police officer pinned him to the ground with his knee in Minneapolis.
During the march, a group of protesters made its way onto the 101 Freeway near Alameda Street and blocked traffic. They then confronted and vandalized two highway patrol cars. One protester was injured after jumping on and off one of the highway patrol cars. The LAFD treated the injured person, but the condition has not been released.
The protest moved from the freeway onto Aliso Street, where they were met by officers and police cruisers. Police helicopters circled above, as protestors burned an upside-down American flag with aerosol spray and tagged the LAPD Headquarters with anti-police graffiti.
At around 8:15 p.m., about 150 protesters assembled on First and Main streets, in front of the Los Angeles City Hall, and began damaging property and throwing items.
The LAPD issued a Citywide Tactical Alert. Dozens of police officers were sent to the scene, including a bike unit, senior lead officers, and the metro and patrol units.
“Our position is to protect their First Amendment right,” said LAPD Sergeant II Frank Preciado.
The officers controlled the crowd and moved them westbound to First and Spring streets. While there, one of the motorists accelerated and injured a protestor, who was treated by the LAFD. No arrests were made.
The LAPD indicted it’s assessing the protest and it has received information that there will be additional gatherings.
“At that point, command staff get their emergency operation group together. We do an assessment of how many possible protestors are going to be assembling and where that location will be. Our responsibility is to protect property,” Preciado said.
Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted Angelenos to “follow their conscience in response to the pain and senselessness of this horror.” Like the LAPD, Garcetti is hoping for peaceful protests.