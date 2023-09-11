Following its acquisition of the 408-bed Good Samaritan Hospital in 2019, PIH Health is seeking a partner to develop a 5.7-acre mixed-use site adjacent to the Downtown LA campus. The nonprofit regional health care network, which oversees three hospitals serving around 3 million residents in LA and Orange counties, has retained strategic advisory and investment banking firm H2C Securities to aid with the search.
“PIH have invested serious money into the acute care hospital there that’s on the campus,” said Matthew Tarpley, executive director at H2C. “They’ve invested in additional services and staff at that campus, and I think that this is just the next iteration and a sign of continued investment in that campus by finding a strategic partnership on the adjacent parcel.”
The site consists of contiguous land parcels with prominent frontage on Wilshire Boulevard as well as Valencia, W. Sixth and Witmer streets. According to PIH, the site’s strategic location and zoning classification present an opportunity for a developer to create a diverse array of mixed-use projects.
“It offers a fairly blank canvas to a development partnership,” Tarpley said. “It’s not often that a 5.7-acre parcel is available to the marketplace and developers with frontage on four thoroughfares.
“Ultimately, I think what PIH sees best fit is that the ultimate development enhances not only just the synergies around the hospital but also is beneficial to the community at large.”
Tarpley said the developer’s vision will be the primary factor defining how the space will be used, whether it be for workforce housing or retail spaces like a grocery store.
“Given that you’re able to develop such a large footprint or envelope here, you could take a number of uses,” he explained. “When PIH thinks about the ultimate utilization of this, it’s community benefit and transformational for the immediate area surrounding the hospital. … It’s optimized parking, egress and visibility for the entirety of that site and the campus.
“We’re fairly early in the (selection) process and it’ll take some time, but we’re vetting and receiving quality interest … and allowing the experts, the developer base in LA and throughout California, regionally and nationally, to come to the table with ideas and creative concepts. … There’re a couple layers of this as far as the vetting process: seeking input from the leadership at PIH and the board, and involving the community as well.”
While Tarpley said the development timeline for the site will depend on what kind of partner joins PIH Health and H2C, he predicted that a developer will be selected by the second quarter of 2024.
H2C has specialized in providing advice to organizations and institutions in health care and higher education for over 20 years, with its real estate investment banking professionals serving as advisers on real estate transactions in excess of $17.0 billion nationwide. With PIH, Tarpley said that the vision is to help create a long-term enhancement adjacent to the Good Samaritan Hospital campus that represents a continued investment in Downtown LA
“It’s just going to further bolster the community and bolster the ability for PIH to deliver best-in-class health care to the residents of Downtown,” Tarpley said. “It’s multiple facets. … It’s for the employees of the hospital and the doctors. It’s a reinvestment that everyone’s seeing and a further commitment to Downtown for PIH.”