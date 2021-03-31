For those seeking new methods of relaxation or to connect with their deeper sense of self, Quantum Clinic may be the answer. Opened in January 2021 in the heart of DTLA’s Jewelry District, it blends the rigor of biopsychosocial assessment with cutting-edge quantum technology to facilitate warp-speed development and individual self-healing.
The Quantum Clinic is the newest offering from Sustainable Self, a company that was founded by Dr. Katelyn Dowling, who has a Ph.D. in clinical psychology. Sustainable Self harnesses the power of imagination, intelligent energy management and operating system upgrades, empowering individuals and organizations to tackle some of the most complex and interrelated problems facing human civilization.
Over the course of her career, Dowling has worked with people in recovery and addiction and performed psychological assessments for immigration. She also offers consulting and coaching services at Quantum Clinic for individuals and corporations.
“I’ve been in a healing role that interfaces with people of a variety of very diverse backgrounds for the better part of a decade,” Dowling said. “The work I’m doing at Quantum Clinic fits at the intersection of energy medicine. This is really a way for me to take that to another new experimental level. While what I do is not new to science, it’s new to consumers. My work focuses on heart-brain coherence, which is a harmonious state of being. It’s a portal to universal consciousness and self-healing.”
At Quantum Clinic, Dowling works with the RASHA, a scalar plasma energy device with the most advanced frequency-generating software that protects, enhances and harmonizes the autonomic nervous system by relieving stressors, transmuting negative habitual patterns, supporting relaxation, cellular detoxification, and healing from electro-smog and geopathic stress. Once the device is turned on, it transmits frequencies through a set of headphones.
“People often describe the experience as transcendent, deeply meditative and rejuvenating,” Dowling said. “It’s not a medical device, but I work with a lot of people who are dealing with various medical or mental health issues. Right now, the developer of the device works with a lot of children with autism. Anyone who has come to see me and tried this out has reported experiencing a deep sense of oneness and inner peace.”
According to Dowling, regular sessions can help clients tap into a deeper level of consciousness. Benefits of heart-brain coherence include stress reduction and relaxation; decreased inflammation in the body; increased intuition and imagination; increased focus, concentration and memory; and autonomic nervous system regulation.
“When we are in that state of relaxation and connected to our heart center, we perform better and experience more creativity,” Dowling explained. “Our standard brain wave state is beta, which is chaotic, disjointed and all over the place. This helps people’s brain waves go into an alpha state, which is a state of relaxation. This is something that we can already do, but many of us have forgotten how. What I’m doing is helping people realize and remember that they can tap into this state whenever they want.”
The first session is 90 minutes long, which includes an hour-long interview with Dowling followed by 30 minutes on the device. Follow-up appointments consist of 45-minute sessions with the RASHA. The frequency of each client’s visit depends on specific goals. Some people come in multiple times a week, others once a week or a few times a month.
“During our first appointment, I ask a bunch of questions that help me get to know the client better,” Dowling shared. “I learn about what they’re going through in their life, their struggles and goals so that I can have a holistic understanding of who they are. Then I explain the technology to them and give them the opportunity to ask questions. They spend the rest of their visit in the reclining chair with the headphones on. It’s a completely touchless experience from start to finish.”
In June, Quantum Clinic is moving to a new space in LA’s Frogtown located along the LA River. It will offer a tranquil indoor-outdoor environment that will be even more conducive to relaxation.
“For most people, this is a completely new thing for them,” Dowling said. “But once they experience it, they’re awakened and able to tap into parts of themselves that they haven’t accessed before. It’s really amazing.”
For more information, visit sustainableselfinc.com.