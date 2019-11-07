This weekend, look back on the impact of Proposition 187 with a free rally and concert at Los Angeles State Historic Park. Rally for Our Rights: We Are 25 Years Beyond Prop 187 takes place on Saturday, Nov. 9 and examines the political fight over immigration in the state that came to a head in 1994. The ballot initiative prohibited undocumented immigrants from programs such as public education and non-emergency services, but after voters approved it, a federal court struck it down as unconstitutional.
The event runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the park at 1245 N. Spring St. and will include remarks from California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, former State Senator and current Los Angeles City Council District 14 candidate Kevin de León, County Supervisor Hilda Solis and others. The line up also includes performances from L.A.’s own Ozomatli and rapper and singer Aloe Blacc.
The event is organized by a collection of labor and political activist groups. More information is at rallyforourrights.eventbrite.com.