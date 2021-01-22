Thirty-five cars filled with protesters demonstrated in Downtown’s Pershing Square Jan. 9 in opposition to Trump supporters storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, leaving five dead.
The organization Refuse Fascism called for demonstrations in Downtown Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, Houston, the Bay Area and Seattle to denounce the violence and the Trump and Pence administration with posters and slogans reading: “Trump/Pence Out Now” and “Trump Lost! Fascists Get Out!”
They believe Trump poses a “catastrophic danger to humanity.”
The car caravan demonstration was a socially distant national call from Refuse Fascism, said Michelle Xai, the group’s Los Angeles-based organizer.
“In LA we took into consideration the big spike of COVID-19 infections, so we decided to do a car caravan,” she said. The organization made clear the rules, in a social media post, of not mixing household residents in cars, having a mask, and having a car to join in the caravan.
After being met with brief opposition from Trump supporters, the Refuse Fascism protest group continued its demonstration.
“We were there on a mission,” Xai said. “We weren’t there to confront these fascists. We wanted to reach people who were agonizing over what happened (on Wednesday in the U.S. Capitol) and how to understand it. It was peaceful. We rallied our people as quick as possible and left.”
From Downtown LA, the caravan moved to Echo Park, West Hollywood, and into the Sunset District. “We used a sound system to address people out (in public), with our slogans and an understanding of what we witnessed on Wednesday, with the storming of the Capitol, and what that represented around this fascist program,” Xai said.
The demonstration went well overall, according to Xai. “It was a good response. People were out and filming and seeing us drive through their neighborhoods.”
Refuse Fascism is an organization founded in 2016 to organize and mobilize through nonviolent protests and means of action to demand that the “Trump/Pence Regime Must Go!” according to its website. The LA branch of Refuse Fascism works closely with the national office and takes leadership from the national editorial board, according to Xai.
Coco Das, a national spokesperson for Refuse Fascism, said, “The immense danger that Trump poses while in office and in the next seven days can do tremendous damage. There are over 100 Republican representatives who were basically arguing that they were OK with people storming the Capitol building, (during the impeachment hearing).
“It was all due to a myth, a lie about a stolen election. Then, the other danger is there are mobs who are willing to go out and fight for their future and commit violence. That was an important reason that Refuse Fascism called these national protests and why we were out there. This has to be opposed,” Das said about the reason for the national call for demonstration on Jan. 9.
Continuing, as far as the immediate goals and for the Refuse Fascism movement, Das said, “Trump needs to go for two reasons. One, he is a fascist and he has committed great crimes against humanity, including the way that he has handled the COVID-19 crisis. Second, he needs to go because he incited a fascist coup and crossed a red line. If you do not hold this leader accountable for crossing that red line it emboldens (his) movement.
“We have a major fascist problem in this country that people have to confront. The events last Wednesday (at the Capitol building) were a wake-up call. Millions of people had to confront what has been happening over the last four years.
“It’s not going to go away without the 81 million people who voted for Biden to also take a stand against fascism by using our power of nonviolent protests, through car caravans or socially distant protests, while COVID is going on, to say, ‘We refuse to accept a fascist America. This whole fascist cabal and all of these fascist Republicans need to go.’”
Das said that the goal for Refuse Fascism has always been to refute the Trump and Pence administration, since its origins in 2016. If they would have succeeded, she said, in “driving out the Trump/Pence regime, we could have saved hundreds of thousands of lives…”
Das said, “We are continuing to be vigilant to prepare and organize and mobilize nonviolent protests that people living in this country will need to drive back this fascist movement.”
Following Trump’s impeachment on Jan. 13, with GOP support and a final vote of 232 to 197 by the House of Representatives, Das said, “I think impeachment was necessary and important that the House impeached Trump. He has the mark of being the only president impeached twice. That said, it certainly is not enough. He needs to be convicted and removed.”
Das said the next step is to “sound the alarm, open the debate on fascism and what to do about it and bring more people into trying to solve this society-wide issue
“If there were more backing from people willing to take a stand, through socially distant protests, it could create a situation of political crisis where (legislators in Washington) would be forced to remove Trump.”
Plans for Refuse Fascism, leading up to the inauguration on Jan. 20, are to “find ways to express that you are taking a stand against a fascist president, regime and movement in our government and outside of the government that is still raging,” Das said.
To understand the Refuse Fascism message, Das encouraged “people to go to refusefascism.org and check out the forums. There’s a lot of information there to help you understand what this American fascist movement is about and give you ways to act. You can’t just wish it away and hope someone else will take care of it. It’s up to us to act and take action collectively and nonviolently,” Das said.
Xai said citizens need to pay attention to everything that is happening.
“There is a lot of struggle that has to be waged about how people think about the (current societal climate),” Xai said. “No future with justice is going to come about if this regime is able to come together. The future is being fought out right now, and people do have to confront what is happening but act in accordance with it.”
Das said it’s frustrating that millions of people do not have any desire to understand what is “true or what is real.”
“They hate science, Black people, women and LGBTQ people,” Das said. “If that keeps you awake at night, then I want to urge you to check out our website and look at the analysis and confront what this is. If we want to keep being decent people then we have to act decently. … The very future of humanity and the planet is at stake with what this fascism represents.”