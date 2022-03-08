Following two years of health and financial turmoil after the outbreak of COVID-19, small businesses hit the hardest have had to work tirelessly to survive. However, many restaurants have not only been able to survive but have thrived by working together.
From March 4 to March 13, national nonprofit Regarding Her will host its 10 Days Festival, giving female business owners and restaurateurs a platform to show off their culinary talents and share their stories of hardship and success during the pandemic.
“Our first festival was all online and takeout, so this year it’s going to explode with all the submissions and all the creative things people are doing together,” co-founder Sandra Cordero said. “It’s just so beautiful, and I’m really excited for the public to come and try, see and taste.”
The festival debuted on the anniversary of the Women’s March in January 2021, bringing together nearly 100 female-owned food and beverage brands and restaurants while offering 85 events across LA County.
“We’ve been working for a year in this silo trying to build, trying to bring everyone together and create opportunity, and this is it,” co-founder Sylvie Gabriele said.
In the last year, Regarding Her’s online community has grown from 100 to 350 members as their active network continues to expand.
The events at this year’s festival will capitalize on their growth, showcasing a diverse mosaic of female-owned businesses in the Los Angeles area.
On Saturday, March 12, visitors are invited to a concert courtesy of WithOthers, an organization that connects nonprofits with emerging artists in intimate benefit concerts. Tickets are $25, and all proceeds will support Regarding Her.
On Sunday, March 13, Regarding Her will take over Smorgasburg, the largest weekly open-air food market in the country, where guests can redeem their 10 Days Passport for gift bags, enter a raffle for prizes and support Regarding Her members’ businesses. There will also be a special Mini Mart in place, featuring women-owned vendor stalls as well as a beer garden to celebrate the last day of the festival.
“I’ve been trying to do this since I started cooking when I was 17 on the south side of Chicago in 1976, and I thought that by the time I was 64 this business for women would’ve been cured of all of its disparity, and it hasn’t,” co-founder Mary Sue Milliken explained, recalling the 25 years that she ran Women Chefs and Restauranteurs, a resource providing financial, educational and networking opportunities to female food professionals. “Being together with these women has been such a gift. For the first time I feel like we can really have an impact. What we’ve lacked is that deep connection in each community, so having women on the ground who understand how to run a restaurant and supporting each other, I think, is moving the needle in a different way.”
Regarding Her was formed a year before the pandemic, when co-founder Dina Samson invited a group of female restaurant owners for brunch at her restaurant Rossoblu in LA’s Fashion District with the goal of meeting other female restaurateurs and sharing expertise.
After the COVID-19 outbreak, the group began to meet over Zoom. They bonded over sharing information, insights and struggles, giving support and relief to each other while adapting to the changing currents of a global pandemic.
The feeling of sisterhood they felt during those difficult times was a significant motivation behind joining together to form Regarding Her and to form the organization’s grant program, helping other women find the same resources and success.
“We’re working with the James Beard Foundation and Women in Hospitality United, building a coalition of women-run and -focused food and beverage organizations in order to have even bigger aspirations in advocating for our industry and in figuring out ways to make our industry much more hospitable to the women, the people of color and the immigrants who work in it all the way from the farm to the plate,” Milliken said.
This year alone, Regarding Her has given $10,000 to each of its 15 grant recipients, all made possible by its leadership team — Bricia Lopez, Brittney Valles, Dina Samson, Heather Sperling, Kimberly Prince, Lien Ta, Mary Sue Milliken, Sandra Cordero and Sylvie Gabriele — along with sponsorships from DoorDash and Caviar.
“From losing spouses during the pandemic to raising a family during it to having to shut down, lose all their staff and work in the kitchen by themselves … it’s just a snapshot of some of the trials that these women have gone through,” co-founder Kimberley Prince said.
There was not a dry eye in the room when the leadership team met with the grant recipients, she added.
The resounding support and impact that this year’s grant program has had on its recipients has encouraged the Regarding Her team to double the grant to $20,000 next year, with the vision of creating a six-week intensive training program in partnership with hospitality schools at universities such as USC, Cornell and UNLV as well as an additional 10 months of training with a cohort of other women, learning new skills in the spheres of finance, marketing and HR.
“We’re building that program into an acceleration program, so it’s not just money,” Cordero explained. “Regarding Her is really about the network and the connections we’re building between all the women so we can support and uplift them.”
While the Regarding Her founders are proud of the progress they’ve made in the past two years, their quest to uplift and amplify the voices of female restaurateurs does not end in Los Angeles. The organization is looking to expand rapidly with the dream of empowering women across the country, then eventually across the world.
“I’m very excited about this because we are building an organization that’s going to change the world,” Milliken said. “I think the whole purpose of our organization is to bring gender parity in our industry, because when women have an equal voice, have equal power, make equal pay and have equal control, things will be better for everybody.”
Regarding Her’s 10 Days Festival
WHEN: Various times through Sunday, March 13
WHERE: Varies with event
COST: Varies with event
INFO: regardingherfoodla.org