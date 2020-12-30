Chinatown: 374; Little Tokyo: 197; Los
Feliz: 524; Silverlake: 1,619; South Park: 4,072; Wilshire Center: 2,548
Total confirmed cases in DTLA: 1,982
Total deaths in DTLA: 21
Total confirmed cases in LA County: 623,670
Total deaths in LA County: 8,875
LA County reported more than 100,000 cases in eight days as the region struggles to quell the surge. In one day, the county reported 13,315 new cases, accounting for 35% of the total number of cases in the entire state. As of December 20, the county continues to surpass its bleak records, reporting a new high of 5,549 people hospitalized. This news comes after the ICU bed capacity in the Southern California region dropped to 0%. If the surge continues, LA County hospitals will have no room for other emergency patients. “I’m not going to sugarcoat this. We are getting crushed,” said Dr. Brad Spellberg, chief medical officer at LAC+USC Medical Center
Los Angeles Unified School District will not reopen its campuses when the spring semester starts on January 11. Superintendent Austin Beutner reported that the district will remain in “online-only mode until community health conditions improve significantly.” He also reported that 10% of students tested at school-based COVID-19 testing sites were positive for the virus. Beutner provided no timetable for the continuation of in-person learning, only saying, “It’s clear we’re a long way from reopening schools with the level of (the) virus this high.”
The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the Moderna and National Institutes of Health Vaccine December 18. The news comes a week after the Pfizer vaccine was approved and shipped to California. The state a shipments of the Moderna vaccine to arrive this week, just in time for Christmas. Similar to the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine tested 94.5% effectiveness in clinical trials.
Information compiled by Matthew Rodriguez.