Chinatown: 697; Little Tokyo: 373; Los Feliz: 993; Silverlake: 3,030; South Park: 7,157; Wilshire Center: 5,394
Total confirmed cases in DTLA: 3,756
Total deaths in DTLA: 46
Total confirmed cases in LA County: 1,190,894
Total deaths in LA County: 21,328
Los Angeles County is slowly easing out of the winter holiday pandemic surge, as daily COVID-19 case rates fall below 5,000. COVID-19 cases have been improving, with a downward trend in daily case numbers. There are currently 3,270 hospitalizations, with 981 in intensive care compared to early January, when there were more than 8,000 hospitalized patients. Although the numbers are improving, the risks remain very high. The county has reported an additional 15 cases of MIS-C (multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children), including one death. There has been a 35% increase in the number of MIS-C cases over the past two weeks. As cases continue to drop, officials are hoping to move to less-restrictive tiers and start reopening the economy.
Recent figures show 1,345,949 doses have been administered in Los Angeles County, with 1,047,074 of them being first doses. About 13.5% of the county’s population aged 16 or older have received their first dose, with 3.8% of the total population fully vaccinated. Starting from March 15, California residents aged 16 to 64 with certain health conditions or disabilities will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. People with disabilities will be able to get doses at mass vaccine sites and other providers, but the state is still determining how their health conditions will be verified and what documentation will be required. About 4 to 6 million additional Californians will be eligible under the new guidelines, which means between 17 to 19 million people will be eligible for the vaccine next month. However, supplies remain scarce and appointments hard to make; it will be up to the local providers to decide who gets the vaccine.
Nearly 8.1 million vaccines have been delivered and nearly 5.3 million have been administered in California. First doses will have to be held back in the coming weeks in order to have enough vaccine doses available to people requiring a second dose. Certain parts of California have had to hold off vaccinations for certain groups because of shortages, and some vaccination sites that were planned to close Feb. 26 ran out of doses sooner than expected and closed on Feb. 25. With the limited supplies, Mayor Eric Garcetti has expressed concern about limited vaccine supplies during such an unpredictable time. The county receives 200,000 doses each week, but it has varied greatly week to week, making planning difficult.
Information compiled by Doyoon Kim