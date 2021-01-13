Chinatown: 488; Little Tokyo: 267; Los Feliz: 675; Silverlake: 2,075; South Park: 5,156; Wilshire Center: 3,322
Total confirmed cases in DTLA: 2,487
Total deaths in DTLA: 23
Total confirmed cases in LA County: 818,639
Total deaths in LA County: 10,773
As the pandemic rages on, Los Angeles County passed two dreaded milestones going into the New Year: over 800,000 cases and 10,000 deaths. It took LA County 10 months to record 400,000 COVID-19 cases. To double the number of cases to 800,000, it took just over a month. Hospitals across the county struggle to keep up with the surge as hospitalizations climb to 7,544, with 21% in the ICU. “The strategy for stopping the surge is fairly straightforward. When people stay away from other people, the virus cannot spread as it is doing now. The more we stay home and the more we avoid in-person activities with other people we don’t live with, the more we reduce the spread of the virus,” said Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer.
The distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines has fallen far short of the goal set by federal officials. The federal government hoped to give the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to 20 million people by the end of December. As of Jan. 3, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that while over 13 million doses had been distributed, over 4.2 million people have been given the first dose of the vaccine. Of those 13 million doses, over 2.2 million had been given to long-term care facilities, with almost 283,000 residents receiving the first dose. California has received the largest share of the vaccines so far, with over 1.4 million doses with about 412,000 shots given—that is about 1% of the state’s population.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that a new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 has been found in Southern California. The new strain was first detected in the United Kingdom. The first reported case of the strain in California was detected in a 30-year-old man in San Diego County. Officials say that he has “no travel history.” As of last week, Ferrer said the more contagious variant was not yet found in LA County. The first case in the United States was found in Colorado. The variant is no more deadly than the original.
Information compiled by Matthew Rodriguez.