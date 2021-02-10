Chinatown: 648; Little Tokyo: 355; Los Feliz: 911; Silverlake: 2,828; South Park: 6,768; Wilshire Center: 4,944
Total confirmed cases in DTLA: 3,476
Total deaths in DTLA: 35
Total confirmed cases in LA County: 1,116,892
Total deaths in LA County: 16,770
Los Angeles County reported on Jan. 31, a total of 1,116,892 cases and 16,700 total deaths. Currently, there are 5,328 people hospitalized, a 26% decrease from two weeks before, with 27% in intensive care. Out of the 5,501,000 individuals tested, 19% of people tested positive for COVID-19. Hospitalizations are decreasing, a sign that the outbreak is leveling off. However, many facilities remain overcrowded and understaffed. Los Angeles public health officials have also confirmed a second case of the B117 variant weeks after identifying the first case in the county. However, new research indicates the current COVID-19 vaccines should protect against the new variant. People eligible for the vaccine include front-line health care workers, long-term care facilities staff, and residents ages 65 and older.
Los Angeles County is easing regulations and taking steps to start reopening businesses that were heavily impacted by the pandemic. Recently, officials lifted regional coronavirus stay-at-home home orders across California. All counties have returned to the color-code system where risk levels are assigned locally based on the number of cases and positive test rates. The majority of areas will be under the “widespread” tier, which allows hair salons to open, but restricts many nonessential indoor businesses. Restaurants can be open for outdoor dining only. Still, officials have cautioned about the high number of cases, encouraging people to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.
People of color and members in poorer communities have been hit hardest by the coronavirus. Many families live in crowded housing without health insurance and work jobs that have a higher risk of exposure. Communities with a median income of less than $40,000 have 39% higher case rates. Dodger Stadium’s vaccination center was temporarily shut down on Saturday when vaccination protestors gathered at the entrance. The LA Fire Department and LAPD officers closed the entrance of the stadium. The incident at Dodger Stadium is the latest protest from a slew of demonstrations by anti-vaccine groups at grocery stores, shopping malls, etc. Everyone who was scheduled to receive a vaccination still received their doses.
Information compiled by Doyoon Kim