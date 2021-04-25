Chinatown: 728; Little Tokyo: 397; Los Feliz: 1,037; Silverlake: 3,171; South Park: 7,323; Wilshire Center: 5,577
Total confirmed cases in DTLA: 3,992
Total deaths in DTLA: 51
Total confirmed cases in LA County: 1,229,641
Total deaths in LA County: 23,668
Los Angeles County reported 466 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths as of April 18. The number of COVID-19 patients in county hospitals dropped from 486 to 470, with 106 people in the intensive care unit. The latest figures show the county’s daily test positivity rate is 0.7%, the lowest it has been since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Vaccines are available statewide for those 16 and older. Studies and clinical trials have shown the vaccines are effective in preventing people from contracting the virus, and people who are fully vaccinated who contract the virus have less severe cases and are less likely to spread it to others. Los Angeles County estimates 5 million people between ages 16 and 49 are eligible, and 1.5 million of them have already received at least one dose.
About 41% of the county’s overall population aged 16 and older have received at least one dose, and according to Dr. Paul Simon, chief science officer for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the county is on track to get 80% of the population vaccinated by the end of June. The county is also expecting an increase of nearly 39,000 in the supply of vaccines this week, at 362,000 doses. Vaccines sent from the federal government to health centers and pharmacies are also expected to increase, meaning 600,000 doses will be available across the county this week. The county has also been pushing to vaccinate hard-to-reach populations with two new COVID-19 vaccination clinics at public transit locations in Antelope Valley. The Department of Public Health has recently partnered with Metrolink to launch clinics with the capacity to administer up to 250 free vaccine doses a day.
Coronavirus testing for schools has revealed 177 infections among staff and students at Los Angeles campuses. Parents are having difficulty getting tested at 43 campus test sites across the Los Angeles Unified School District, and other parents are objecting to COVID-19 testing as a condition for returning to campus. Many elementary schools are resuming in-person classes, and at the end of the month, about 1,400 are expected to reopen across Los Angeles. Under current district guidelines, students must be tested a week prior to their return, and testing is required every week. According to Superintendent Austin Beutner, the advance testing has been contributing to a safer school environment. About 40% of elementary school students are to return according to surveys, and parents generally want to keep their children out of in-person instruction over safety concerns.
—Compiled by staff writer Doyoon Kim