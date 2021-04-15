Chinatown: 720; Little Tokyo: 389; Los Feliz: 1,031; Silverlake: 3,144; South Park: 7,286; Wilshire Center: 5,529
Total confirmed cases in DTLA: 3,926
Total deaths in DTLA: 51
Total confirmed cases in LA County: 1,222,778
Total deaths in LA County: 23,292
Health officials have loosened travel guidelines as Los Angeles County advances into the orange tier of the reopening plan on April 5. There has been a 97% drop in the number of new coronavirus cases reported each day, and the seven-day average is now under 400 per day compared to 14,200 daily cases on Jan. 5. Hospitalizations are also down by 92% compared to the beginning of the year, and deaths have decreased by 92% from 252 deaths per day to nine. Travelers who are now fully vaccinated are not required to get tested or quarantine when returning to Los Angeles County. All travelers must quarantine if they begin to show illness, and nonessential travel is still discouraged.
Los Angeles County may be at risk of a fourth coronavirus wave in some places with new variants. The UK variant continues to surge, while the first cases of the Brazilian and South African variants have been detected in Los Angeles. The county has received nearly 400,000 vaccines to administer this week, including 118,000 Johnson & Johnson doses. More than 100,000 doses will go to centers and clinics serving the communities that have been hit hardest by the pandemic. An additional 54,000 will be going to mobile vaccination efforts in Los Angeles. The county is also planning on receiving $15 million in state funding to expand vaccine administration in vulnerable areas. Grants of $250,000 to $500,000 will be given to clinics, community organizations, home health care agencies and mobile vaccinators to increase vaccine capacity.
Los Angeles County’s decline in new COVID-19 cases has stalled. The county will not be able to advance to the yellow tier for at least three weeks. Los Angeles County’s seven-day average is at 3.1 per 100,000 residents, the same as the previous week. Advancing to the yellow tier requires an average of less than 1 per 100,00 residents. The threshold was eased April 6 to less than 2 per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks because the state met the goal of 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in low-income communities. However, Gov. Gavin Newsom and state officials announced April 6 that they may be eliminating the tier systems and restrictions if there are a steady vaccine supply and no spikes in hospitalizations. The vaccine supply has been slowly increasing in the state, but Los Angeles County needs an average of 576,000 doses per week to have 80% of the resident population, 16 years and older, vaccinated by the end of June.
—Compiled by staff writer Doyoon Kim