Chinatown: 436; Little Tokyo: 236; Los Feliz: 594; Silverlake: 1,830; South Park: 4,672; Wilshire Center: 2,941;
Total confirmed cases in DTLA: 2,278
Total deaths in DTLA: 22
Total confirmed cases in LA County: 719,833
Total deaths in LA County: 9,842
The Los Angeles County continues to be the center of the pandemic after health officials reported over 40,000 cases. After an internet outage caused a delay in reporting on Dec. 25, the county reported that there were on Christmas Day and Dec. 26, 29,464 new cases: 13,185 on Christmas and 15,538 the following day. On Dec. 27, officials reported 13,580 new cases, bringing the total of cases of the holiday weekend to 42,303. According to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 counter, out of 3,006 counties in the United States, LA County has the most number of deaths. The state, as a whole, struggles to contain the virus, with 2,122,806 total cases and 50,141 new cases reported on Dec. 27.
Recently, scientists found a new and potentially more contagious strain of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom. Now, amid a debilitating surge of COVID-19 cases Los Angeles County scientists are testing samples from local patients for the new more contagious strain. According to LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, the gene sequencing performed on the samples will take about a week to finish. The new strain, known as B.1.1.7, was discovered in the Netherlands and Denmark.
According to an article published by the Associated Press, the historical Olvera Street is on the verge of collapse after COVID-19 has ravaged local businesses. The neighborhood has been hit particularly hard after COVID-19 and the restrictions that followed have driven away tourists and locals away from the area. Valerie Hanley, the treasurer of the Olvera Street Merchants Association Foundation, said that about a fifth of the shops are open during the week and about two-thirds are open Friday through Sunday.
Information compiled by Matthew Rodriguez.