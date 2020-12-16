Chinatown: 274; Little Tokyo: 146; Los Feliz: 403; Silverlake: 1,115; South Park: 2,940; Wilshire Center: 1,800;
Total confirmed cases in DTLA: 1,507
Total deaths in DTLA: 19
Total confirmed cases in LA County: 449,851
Total deaths in LA County: 7,909
Los Angeles County faces a stark reality as COVID-19 cases drastically rise. For the first time in the pandemic, the county recorded over 10,000 daily cases, shattering the previous record of 8,948, which was set the day before. Currently, there are only 10.3% of available ICU beds in the Southern California region, with over 2,800 people hospitalized. California—the most populated state in the union—leads the U.S. in the total number of cases, with Los Angeles County as the epicenter of the pandemic. The county falls under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new health order that activates as ICU availability drops below 15%. As a result, the county will revert to another lockdown, similar to the one set in March.
All in-person tutoring and special services on campuses in the Los Angeles Unified School District closed on Thursday because of the dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases. The closure of the nation’s second-largest school district affects about 4,000 kids from kindergarten to 12th grade. With the closure of campuses and the rise in cases, the school district will most likely push the 2021 reopening of schools even later in the year.
The Los Angeles Metropolitan Detention Center faces its own COVID-19 outbreak, causing it to cancel all visitations. According to the Bureau of Prisons, out of the 553 inmates incarcerated, 219 inmates tested positive for the virus. In addition, 12 staff members also tested positive.
Information compiled by Matthew Rodriguez.