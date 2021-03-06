Chinatown: 689; Little Tokyo: 373; Los Feliz: 985; Silverlake: 3,006; South Park: 7,117; Wilshire Center: 5,348
Total confirmed cases in DTLA: 3,722
Total deaths in DTLA: 43
Total confirmed cases in LA County: 1,179,063
Total deaths in LA County: 19,793
Los Angeles County continues to report a decline in COVID-19 cases, but the rise of a more transmittable and deadlier variant stresses the importance of following all community guidelines and safety precautions. The county has reported 2,393 new cases and 136 additional deaths with two additional cases of the B117 variant as of Feb. 20. Residents younger than 50 made up 64% of the new cases, and people 65 and older made up only 15% of the new cases but 71% of reported deaths. Experts predict the B117 variant, first discovered in the United Kingdom, will become the dominant coronavirus in the nation by the end of March. Officials fear another major surge if vaccinations are too slow to roll out or people disregard safety rules. As of Feb. 19, there are 2,369 COVID-19 patients, and hospitalizations have decreased by 44% from two weeks before, when there were 4,186 patients.
Los Angeles County has postponed vaccinations, as vaccine shipments remain stuck in transit due to the winter weather affecting many parts of the country. The delays will be affecting many of the large vaccination sites, including Dodger Stadium. On Feb. 19, around 2,500 vaccine appointments were rescheduled, as tens of thousands of vaccines were being delayed. Mayor Eric Garcetti stated that people receiving their second dose will still get it within the 42-day window, and those delayed appointments will be prioritized once the vaccine is restocked. The cancellations caused mass confusion for many people who still showed up on Feb. 19 to receive their shot. Some were notified about their appointment being postponed, while others were unsure the message they received was actually from the city. On the upside, starting next week, Los Angeles city residents can get tested for the coronavirus without making an appointment. Residents are now allowed to just walk up to a testing site at one of the eight official sites. Health officials are still working to get more vaccines in underserved communities using mobile vaccination clinics, which are continuing to operate despite the vaccine delays.
The Golden State stimulus, a COVID-19 relief program, will be going to legislation for approval in the next week. The program is a part of the $9.6 billion economic recovery package. The program consists of a one-time $600 payment to households who make under $30,000 a year. Stimulus checks are also provided to taxpayers with individual tax identification numbers whose income is below $75,000 and who did not receive stimulus payments. There is also a grant proposal that will provide tax relief over the next couple of years, exempting the first $150,000 of expenses paid by the Paycheck Protection Program for many small businesses heavily affected by the pandemic. There are also several other provisions, including $100 million in financial aid for low-income community college students and $24 million for financial aid through Housing for the Harvest, which supports agricultural workers in quarantine.
Los Angeles elementary schools are starting to reopen after county health officials announced it expects to reach the state COVID-19 threshold for reopening campuses, an adjusted case rate of 25 per 100,000. Since Feb. 16, dozens of elementary schools have been allowed to reopen. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plans to get teaching staff vaccinated more quickly have had significant backlash from the teachers union, which remains opposed until community case rates drop further and vaccines have full effect for returning workers. A return to in-person instruction before the end of the school year remains uncertain.
—Information compiled by Doyoon Kim