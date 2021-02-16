Chinatown: 672; Little Tokyo: 361; Los Feliz: 950; Silverlake: 2,906; South Park: 6,935; Wilshire Center: 5,138
Total confirmed cases in DTLA: 3,585
Total deaths in DTLA: 41
Total confirmed cases in LA County: 1,143,422
Total deaths in LA County: 17,955
Los Angeles County has reported a total of 1,143,422 cases and 17,955 total fatalities; 4,607 patients are in county hospitals with 28% in ICUs. Los Angeles is starting to see relief from the virus. The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has dropped from 15,100 to 5,600 cases per day. Hospitalization rates are steadily dropping. Officials have also reported additional cases of MIS-C (multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children), bringing the total number of infected children to 75 in the county along with one death. All infected children are currently hospitalized with 44% in the ICU.
Los Angeles County is starting to shift its focus from first-dose vaccinations to people who need a second dose. California is struggling to get more doses, as supplies are still very limited. Local health officials are hoping to start administrating the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine after emergency authorization from the FDA. Recent figures suggest that little over a million vaccine doses have been administered in Los Angeles County, including more than 104,000 second doses. Progress has been made on vaccinations, but less than 3% of the population is fully vaccinated. Appointments for first-dose vaccinations will be difficult to come by because of limited supply, as the majority of vaccines will be reserved for second-dose appointments.
With debates over how to ramp up vaccine administration, California has launched a high-level task force to sort out logistics on how residents with disabilities and underlying health conditions will receive the vaccine. The committee is considering individuals ages 16 to 64 with underlying conditions or disabilities to be the next eligible group for the vaccine. Pediatricians are also pushing for the reopening of schools, arguing the harm of keeping children out of school outweighs the risk of safely reopening classrooms. However, teacher unions are pushing back, wanting to be vaccinated first before returning to in-person instruction.
—Information compiled by Doyoon Kim