Chinatown: 556; Little Tokyo: 314; Los Feliz: 781; Silverlake: 2,395; South Park: 5,972; Wilshire Center: 3,935
Total confirmed cases in DTLA: 2,825
Total deaths in DTLA: 24
Total confirmed cases in LA County: 932,697
Total deaths in LA County: 12,387
The pandemic shows no signs of slowing down, at least in Los Angeles. On Jan. 12, Los Angeles County officials reported 12,617 new confirmed cases and 137 new deaths. Over the seven days of Jan. 4 to Jan 10, LA County reported a total of 103,991 new cases, an average of nearly 14,856 cases a day. According to public health officials, every minute 10 people in LA County test positive for COVID-19. In the same period, 1,481 people died, an average of about 212 deaths a day. Compared to the average deaths before the current surge, the number of deaths has increased by more than 1000%. In early November, when the surge began, the county was averaging 12 deaths a day. Now, the region averages more than 200 daily deaths. Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer described the COVID-19 surge as “the worst disaster our county has experienced for decades.”
• According to officials, of the about 933,000 people who have been infected with COVID-19 at least 10% to 12% end up at the hospital. There are 7,910 people hospitalized with COVID-19 with about 22% in the intensive care unit. Similar to the increase in cases, hospitalizations have risen 1000%. In two months, the average number of hospitalized patients has soared from 791 to 8,000. Officials also believe the numbers will only rise as hospitals prepare for the brunt of the surge caused by the gathering during the holiday season.
• The risk of people contracting the virus has drastically increased with outbreaks everywhere in LA County. As of Jan. 12, there are 540 businesses in LA County with open outbreaks. The businesses included on this list are 15 Targets, 10 LAPD stations, six Whole Foods and two terminals at LAX. From the 540 businesses across LA County, 11,624 staff has confirmed cases of COVID-19. According to the public health database, 94 of these outbreaks are within the city’s limits.
Information compiled by Matthew Rodriguez