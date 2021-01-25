Chinatown: 599; Little Tokyo: 341; Los Feliz: 838; Silverlake: 2,571; South Park: 6,349; Wilshire Center: 4,351
Total confirmed cases in DTLA: 3,033
Total deaths in DTLA: 25
Total confirmed cases in LA County: 1,014,662
Total deaths in LA County: 13,848
Los Angeles has become the first county to surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Officials reported 108 deaths and 11,366 new cases on Jan. 17, bringing to the total deaths 13,848. Although one-tenth of the overall population has contracted the virus, the county estimates nearly a third of its residents have been infected at some point without knowing it. Los Angeles is also the first to report the new, more contagious coronavirus variant first reported from the United Kingdom. The public health department confirmed the first case of the B117 variant in a man who recently traveled to Oregon, where he is currently quarantining. The new strain does not make people sicker but is more easily transmittable and can spread in communities more quickly. The number of hospitalizations remains unchanged, with about 7,500 patients and 23% in the intensive care unit. Health officials are expecting a significant increase of people infected due to the winter holidays.
Los Angeles is working to ramp up vaccination administration by opening five large-scale vaccine sites, in addition to the large testing site at Dodger Stadium and the 75 smaller sites that are already in operation. The county has administered more than 279,000 vaccine doses for health care workers. Forty-four percent of the first doses received in the two-dose vaccine regiment have already been distributed. Superintendent Austin Beutner of the Los Angeles Unified School District also urged for the use of schools as vaccination centers to reopen schools for in-person instruction. With this approach, teachers could be given doses more quickly, but students are unlikely to be immunized because the vaccine is yet to be determined safe for children.
Mayor Eric Garcetti announced his plan to expand the COVID-19 care kit initiative to the Southern LA region. Los Angeles Firefighters will be distributing the kits containing masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant and public health information. As cases continue to rise, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is considering additional shutdowns of nonessential businesses. Such businesses are operating under a 20% capacity limit from California’s stay-at-home order.
Information compiled by Doyoon Kim