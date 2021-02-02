Chinatown: 628; Little Tokyo: 347; Los Feliz: 878; Silverlake: 2,693; South Park: 6,579; Wilshire Center: 4,629;
Total confirmed cases in DTLA: 3,255
Total deaths in DTLA: 27
Total confirmed cases in LA County: 1,064,887
Total deaths in LA County: 15,162
Los Angeles County surpassed 15,000 coronavirus deaths Jan. 23 and Jan. 24. More than a third of the deaths happened after Christmas, which is what health officials feared would happen when people gathered together during the winter holidays. There are 6,881 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 24% in intensive care. The hospitalization number is the first time the county has reported under 7,000 patients in nearly a month. Although case rates are lowering, hospitals remain busy across Los Angeles County and Southern California continues to have a 0% ICU capacity.
As of Jan. 22, 441,140 coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the county, according to Dr. Paul Simon, the county department of public health’s chief science officer. All Los Angeles residents 65 years or older are eligible for the vaccine, joining health care workers and front-line workers on the list of people who can be vaccinated. As supplies are extremely limited in Los Angeles County, only a small number of appointments are available for eligible residents. Although there is no such thing as a standby line, large crowds have gathered near clinics to receive leftover or soon-to-expire vaccine doses. Many of these individuals do not qualify under the county’s distribution system, but some people are given doses that would otherwise be wasted. According to health officials, less than 10% of people with vaccine appointments do not show up.
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent efforts to increase vaccine rollout have caused the conversion of Dodger Stadium to a vaccination site. The stadium was originally the largest COVID-19 testing site. Its redeployment to vaccines along with the closing of another testing center has led to a one-third decrease in government COVID-19 testing in Los Angeles County. Reduced testing capacity could lead to longer waits for appointments and a higher likelihood of infected people exposing others. However, infection rates have dropped since Dodger Stadium converted to a vaccine center, and demands for testing have decreased by half, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti. Many officials agree that prioritizing the vaccine is the right move, but with high numbers of patients and mutant strains threatening new outbreaks, testing remains incredibly important in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
—Information compiled by Doyoon Kim