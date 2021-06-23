Chinatown: 738; Little Tokyo: 403; Los Feliz: 1,066; Silverlake: 3,225; South Park: 7,388; Wilshire Center: 5,647
Total confirmed cases in DTLA: 4,124
Total deaths in DTLA: 52
Total confirmed cases in LA County: 1,246,821
Total deaths in LA County: 24,421
On June 13, the Los Angeles County Public Health Department confirmed 191 new cases and five additional COVID-19 deaths. Currently, there are 1,246,821 total cases with the overall death toll at 24,421. There were 221 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on June 13 — 15 fewer than the day before. The county has lifted the majority of health restrictions, but health officials continue to urge residents to be cautious as only half of the population is fully vaccinated. Officials are also asking everyone eligible to go get a vaccination as soon as possible. Anyone who gets their first dose at a county, city or St. John’s Well Child and Family Center vaccination site will be entered to win season tickets for the Clippers, Chargers or Rams. The incentive is also open to those who are coming in for a second dose and bringing along someone who needs a first dose.
Although California has lifted the bulk of COVID-19 restrictions, health experts are still urging Los Angeles County residents to wear their masks for a little longer. Although those who are fully vaccinated against the virus will be able to shed their masks in most places, masks are still important in certain locations. Masking is still required in hospitals, health care settings, travel and certain workplaces. People who are still vulnerable to the virus should also continue to wear masks even if they have been vaccinated. Those who have deficiencies, disorders or are on certain medications may have a weakened immune system and should ask their doctors about masking recommendations. People attending large gatherings or who are sharing airspace should continue wearing masks to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus.
According to recent figures, 5.4 million county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which represents 66% of the eligible population. 4.66 million, 56% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. There are still 1.4 million residents in the county younger than 12 years old who are not eligible for doses yet. Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced another incentive program—50,000 free tickets to Six Flags theme parks in California for people who are vaccinated in the state. The state will also hold another incentive program in July giving away six California vacation packages to Anaheim, San Diego, Los Angeles, Rancho Mirage and San Francisco.
—Compiled by staff writer Doyoon Kim