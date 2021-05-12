Chinatown: 731; Little Tokyo: 399; Los Feliz: 1,047; Silverlake: 3,193; South Park: 7,337; Wilshire Center: 5,603
Total confirmed cases in DTLA: 4,044
Total deaths in DTLA: 51
Total confirmed cases in LA County: 1,234,202
Total deaths in LA County: 23,930
Los Angeles County is eligible to advance to the yellow tier, the least restrictive tier in California’s reopening framework. If the county continues to remain eligible, a new health order will be released Wednesday, May 12, with more relaxed restrictions, taking effect the next day, May 13. The yellow tier will allow for higher-capacity limits at businesses. Fitness centers, wineries, breweries and card rooms will be permitted to reopen to 50% from 25%; bars will be able to open indoors at 25%; and outdoor venues, such as Dodger Stadium, will reopen at 67% capacity from 33%. The new health order will also include changes in mask-wearing guidelines in accordance with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Surveillance COVID-19 testing will no longer be recommended for those who are fully vaccinated, unless they are working in nursing facilities or high-risk settings or are required by a business or facility.
There has been a considerable decrease in Los Angeles County’s vaccination rate. All residents received a mobile reminder alert on May 3 to get their shots. An email was also sent out with information about vaccinations for Los Angeles County residents ages 16 and older. According to county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, 24% fewer vaccine doses were distributed in Los Angeles County for the week ending April 30, compared to the week before. There are more than 700 vaccination sites countywide, and many are offering doses without an appointment. About 37% of Los Angeles County is fully vaccinated and 65% people 65 and older are fully vaccinated. Those younger than the age 16 are ineligible for the vaccine, and masking and social distancing must be followed at schools to prevent virus spread.
Officials reported no new deaths for the second consecutive day on May 3. These figures are from a delay in reporting over the weekend. Still, the average number of deaths reported each day has decreased by 80% since last month. The average case rate is 306, which is a 27% decrease from last month. There are 1,234,202 confirmed cases in Los Angeles County, with 23,930 total fatalities. Overall, California has seen steady declines in hospitalizations in the months since the winter surge. In addition, California is slated to receive 1.5 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, 857,200 Moderna vaccines and almost 90,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines. California has decided to continue administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after a 10-day pause from the reports of a rare blood-clotting condition caused by the vaccine.
—Compiled by staff writer Doyoon Kim