Chinatown: 736; Little Tokyo: 404; Los Feliz: 1,062; Silverlake: 3,215; South Park: 7,376; Wilshire Center: 5,639
Total confirmed cases in DTLA: 4,111
Total deaths in DTLA: 52
Total confirmed cases in LA County: 1,244,161
Total deaths in LA County: 24,346
Los Angeles County reported three additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 24,346. There were also 108 new infections and there are currently 1,244,161 total confirmed cases. As of May 28, 9,564,035 vaccine doses have been administered in Los Angeles County. The county’s average daily infection rate fell to 0.7 per 100,000 residents, a decrease from 0.9 last week. The testing-positivity rate is 0.4%, which is also a decrease from 0.5% from the previous week. The county continues to see small decreases in hospitalizations and deaths, but officials are still stressing the importance of getting vaccinated and following safety guidelines. About 64% of the Los Angeles County population 16 and older have received at least one dose. Among those 65 and older, 85% have received at least one dose with 72% fully vaccinated.
As the number of people getting vaccinated each week decreases, health officials are not expecting Los Angeles County to reach herd immunity, a vaccination rate of 80%, until late August. Another 1.1 million county residents will need to get their first dose before 80% of people ages 16 and older are vaccinated. The county is administering 100,000 vaccine doses per week which compares to about 500,000 doses at the peak vaccination rate. Officials are hoping incentive programs and the expansion of mobile sites will increase the vaccination rate. City sites and the St. John’s Well Child and Family Center is offering the opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the 2021-2022 home season of the LA King or LA Galaxy for everyone 18 and older who gets their first dose.
Vaccination rates are still lagging among Black and Latino residents. County health officials are trying to combat this by setting up more mobile vaccine centers. In addition, a recent partnership with the gang-rehabilitation organization Homeboy Industries was announced by officials for a series of public-service announcements to encourage inoculations in vaccine-hesitant communities. Only 41% and 48% of Black and Latino residents respectively, ages 16 and older have received at least one dose compared to 64% of the general county population. Black residents are now having the highest rates of infection, hospitalization and death.
—Compiled by staff writer Doyoon Kim