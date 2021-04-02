Chinatown: 713; Little Tokyo: 391; Los Feliz: 1,020; Silverlake: 3,117; South Park: 7,260; Wilshire Center: 5,505
Total confirmed cases in DTLA: 3,892
Total deaths in DTLA: 53
Total confirmed cases in LA County: 1,215,736
Total deaths in LA County: 22,960
Los Angeles County health officials continue to report a decline in coronavirus cases. The county reported only 438 new cases and 20 deaths. There were a total of 750 coronavirus patients in hospitals as of March 20, a decline of 33% from two weeks before. Los Angeles County reported an average of 590 new cases per day over the last week, a 62% decrease from two weeks before. With the continuing decrease in case rates, the county could move into the less-restrictive orange tier by the next month. This would mean capacity limits on stores and shopping malls would be lifted while capacity would increase for restaurants, churches, gyms, museums and movie theaters. Bars would also be allowed to reopen outdoors.
The city of Los Angeles will offer more than 70,000 COVID-19 vaccines during this week, including 50,000 first doses in the city’s seven major vaccination centers. Fifty-thousand will be Moderna vaccines, 20,000 from Pfizer, and another 2,000 from Johnson & Johnson. The doses will be administered at San Fernando Park, Crenshaw Christian Center, Lincoln Park, Pierce College, Hansen Dam, USC University Park and Dodger Stadium. The city also has its Mobile Outreach for Vaccine Equity (MOVE) program in several areas, including Westlake, Panorama City, Pacoima, Baldwin Hills, South Park, Melrose Hill and Highland Park.
LA County is following the California state guidelines for vaccine eligibility. County-run vaccine sites will not vaccinate people who do not live or work in the county. With about 1.8 million doses supplied to California this week, more than 15.1 million doses have been administered in the state. However, even with the steady rise in vaccines, officials worry about a potential spike in cases after spring break. With more people traveling again, health officials are urging residents and visitors to remember travel restrictions and guidelines. Travelers are still required to quarantine for 10 days, and no recreational travel is allowed outside a 120-mile radius.
Information compiled by Doyoon Kim