Chinatown: 741; Little Tokyo: 405; Los Feliz: 1,072; Silverlake: 3,231; South Park: 7,400; Wilshire Center: 5,657
Total confirmed cases in DTLA: 4,140
Total deaths in DTLA: 52
Total confirmed cases in LA County: 1,250,240
Total deaths in LA County: 24,483
California reopened its economy two weeks ago, but the delta variant has caused a surge in the number of coronavirus cases, especially among the unvaccinated. The variant has been found in all 50 states. Los Angeles County is already strongly recommending everyone to resume wearing masks indoors. The more transmissible delta variant has raised concerns among public health officials. Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted pandemic-related restrictions on June 15, but this recent move to resume wearing masks has been seen by some as a step back.
Los Angeles County has reported the daily number of new cases and the rate of people testing positive for COVID-19 has nearly doubled from two weeks ago. The current test positivity rate is 1.2%, an increase from 0.5% back on June 15. Nearly all COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths since the end of 2020 in Los Angeles have been from unvaccinated individuals, according to the county public health department. The county is starting to see small increases in the number of daily hospitalizations, cases and fatalities.
The Los Angeles Public Health Department recently reported that the delta variant comprised nearly half of all variants sequenced in the county. The delta variant, first identified in India, has caused significant concern among officials, who are now urging face masks and coverings in all indoor public places, including grocery stores, theaters, entertainment centers, workplaces, etc.
Although fully vaccinated people are well protected from these variants, people with only one dose are less protected. Everyone 12 and older is eligible for vaccinations, and 59% of that population is currently fully vaccinated. Los Angeles County reports 1,250,240 cases and 24,483 deaths in total.
—Compiled by staff writer Doyoon Kim