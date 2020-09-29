LAPD Deputy Chief Blake Chow and the office of Councilman Gil Cedillo announced on September 22 a $25,000 reward for information on a September 4 hit-and-run collision in Chinatown.
The morning news conference was held at Blossom Plaza Quad, at 900 N. Broadway, near where the accident occurred. Police released security video and photos, along with a composite sketch urging community members to help identify the driver.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a black 2003 to 2006 Mercedes-Benz C230 struck a 71-year-old female crossing Broadway at College Street with the “walk” signal around 5 p.m. September 4.
Ricardo Flores, field deputy for Cedillo, said the driver was traveling west on College Street when he turned south onto Broadway and hit the female, catapulting her into the air. She landed on the street.
“The driver stopped and exited the vehicle, before fleeing the scene without rendering aid or identifying himself,” Flores said. “The female sustained a brain bleed, broken neck, clavicle and pelvis, that required her to be admitted into the intensive care unit.”
The victim’s daughter said she is concerned her mother won’t be able to completely recover.
“My mother is a very strong and active person. To see her laying in that bed with pain, it was very heartbreaking to see that,” she said. “My mother did not deserve to be left on the street without any assistance. She might not be able to look the same anymore.”
The victim’s 11-year-old grandson, who has not been able to visit her grandmother yet due to the pandemic, said the family has been going through a lot.
“At the beginning she did not look so good, but I’ve talked to her through FaceTime again and she seems a lot better,” he said. “However, I was very sad ... because my cousin has actually passed away recently and it’s been hard for everybody, and it’s just a lot harder when something like this happens again.”
He also said he hopes the driver does the right thing and comes forward.
“I just want their (the driver’s) kids to know that maybe their dad did not do it on purpose or maybe he did or maybe he made a bad decision,” he said. “But don’t do it again, and do the right thing.”
Witnesses described the driver as being a Black male, between 35 and 40 years old, about 6-foot-4 and weighing 180 pounds, with dark black hair and tips being bleached, tattoos on both arms and the number “1” inked on the right side of his face. He was wearing a black tank top, black shorts, and black and white tennis shoes with white laces and soles.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Juan Campos at 213-486-0755 or 213-640-2168, or email 31480@lapd.online.