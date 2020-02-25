As part of the effort to boost turnout on election day, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is offering free rides next week. Metro buses and rail lines will be free for all of Tuesday, March 3, from midnight to midnight.
In addition to the primaries for the presidential election, the March 3 election includes local races for the Los Angeles City Council, Los Angeles District Attorney, and local and state measures. The Metro Bike Share program is also offering one free ride on March 3 for the first 30 minutes (subsequent half hours are $1.75.)
The Los Angeles Department of Transportation is also offering free rides on election day. More information is available at metro.net/thesource.