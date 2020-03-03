Rita Walters, Downtown Councilwoman and Civic Leader, Dies at 89

A model public servant. A vocal advocate. A champion of equality. Those are just some of the phrases used by public officials to describe former Councilwoman Rita Walters, who passed away at 89 last month.
The long-time Los Angeles civic leader and the former City Council representative for Downtown Los Angeles died in hospice care on Monday, Feb. 20 due to complications with Alzheimer’s disease and an infection.
Her career included 12 years on the Los Angeles Unified School District’s Board of Education, followed by 10 years on the City Council. She most recently spent 15 years on the Library Commission, starting in 2001.
“Rita Walters was a model public servant who embodied the unwavering spirit of the underdog. Her work and leadership planted the seeds that have enabled Downtown Los Angeles to blossom,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a prepared statement. “And even after her tenure as a councilmember ended, she served our city passionately on the library commission, as only a true public servant would. I join all Angelenos in mourning Rita’s passing, and my thoughts are with her loved ones during this painful time.”
Born in Chicago in 1930, she graduated from Shaw University before moving to Los Angeles where she began work as a teacher. She was elected to the Board of Education in 1971 — after two failed runs prior — and served until 1991 when she ran for the Ninth District seat left vacant after long-time Councilman Gilbert Lindsay passed away.
At the time, the Ninth District covered almost all of Downtown Los Angeles, including Chinatown, and areas south of the 10 Freeway. Since then, redistricting has put most of the Downtown territory in the 14th District.
She won by just 76 votes, becoming the first black woman elected to the City Council. During her prior time on the Board of Education she advocated for school integration and equality for people of all races.
She was a lead participant in the city’s clash over mandatory school integration during the 1970s and 1980s, arguing that African American children in the Watts neighborhood were being redlined out of busing programs following the pro-bussing groups landmark win in court.
At the time, Walters said it was peculiar that the integration plan essentially followed the curfew barriers set during the 1965 Watts Rebellion.
During her time on the City Council she was the chair of the Arts, Health and Humanities Committee, a role that included policy regarding the Los Angeles Public Library.
Current City Librarian John Szabo called Walters a strong voice for the Los Angeles Public Library, and said that she was an “irreplaceable” advocate for her constituents.
That sentiment was echoed by Bich Ngoc Cao, president of the Board of Library Commissioners, who said that Walters was a “true public servant, a champion of equality and equity, and one of the greatest Angelenos of all time.”
“I was honored to have had the chance to know and work with her, and she taught me so much about doing right by the people we represent. Rita’s work will continue to impact Los Angeles and our libraries for generations to come,” Cao said in a statement emailed to Los Angeles Downtown News.
Jan Perry, who served as Walters’ chief of staff before succeeding her as the councilwoman for the Ninth District in 2001, remembered Walters as funny and charming, but also a meticulous legislator. Perry, who is currently running for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, added that Walters held compassion for those experiencing homelessness and suffering from mental health issues. Her main focus, according to Perry, was family issues.
“Her first love, and the area which formed the basis of her policies, was education. It was the lens through which she viewed everything, period,” Perry said. “She was a consistent and vocal advocate on the importance of reading and early childhood education and making sure that services were available to families.”
Last month, current Ninth District Councilman Curren Price Jr. honored Walters during a City Council meeting.
“She was fearless, unapologetic, and would not back down from a fight,” Price Jr. said.
Eighth District City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson offered a personal story of how Walters served almost as a mentor during her time on the school board for the sitting Councilman during his formative years.
“You almost don’t think of her as a politician because she never lowered herself to the depths that politics can go, and the rancor that people can relate to each other. Ms. Walters never did that,” he said.
Walters is survived by her sons, David and Philip, and her daughter Susan.
The local office of Con. Karen Bass is currently preparing memorial arrangements.
