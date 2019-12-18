A man was sentenced to seven years in prison last week for an unprovoked attack with a dockless scooter in Downtown Los Angeles this summer. Janai Washington, 41, pleaded no contest last month on one count of elder abuse with personal infliction of great bodily harm, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.
On June 13 Washington approached, 75-year-old Jose Cancel, while he sat on a chair near the corner of Sixth and Spring streets and started punching the victim before throwing the scooter. Cancel sustained injuries to his arm and head, the latter of which, required staples to seal the wound. The assault was stopped when a passerby intervened, after which the suspect fled the scene.
The Los Angeles Police Department later arrested Washington on June 19 following a weeklong search.