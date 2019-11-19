The city’s Bureau of Engineering is looking for community feedback on its planned Los Angeles Street Civic Building this week. The bureau, along with the staff of District 14 City Councilman José Huizar, are hosting an open meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center at 244 S. San Pedro St.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will cover the latest updates on the planned 29-story building set to replace the Parker Center, and add 750,000 square feet of office space for municipal workers. The Bureau of Engineering has previously scheduled the building to be completed in 2024.
The building is also part of the wider Civic Center Master Plan, which aims, over the course of 15 years, to transform the government center into a more accessible neighborhood with housing and offices, and walkways linking it to the Historic Core and Little Tokyo. More information is available at metro.net.