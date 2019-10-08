With four major sports franchises and hundreds of headline catching concerts and events, the Staples Center has had plenty of memorable moments over its 20-year history. The Staples Center is trying to whittle those moments down to the top 20 in honor of the arena’s yearlong 20th anniversary celebration.
Select from moments including the first regular season NBA game at the Staples Center, the first in-game WNBA dunk, Michael Jackson’s public memorial service, Kobe Bryant’s final game and much more. Voting enters participants into a sweepstakes, with the grand prize being two tickets to the Los Angeles Kings, Lakers and Clippers opening day games, and two tickets to a 20th anniversary concert from country singer Kane Brown on Oct. 18.
Entries must be submitted by Tuesday, Oct. 8. Vote at staplescenter.com/arena-info/topmoments.