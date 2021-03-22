The Hotel Figueroa is celebrating Women’s History Month with a boxing and self-defense class for DTLA women.
The class is from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, on the hotel’s rooftop Terrazza space. Women’s Self-Defense Boxing Class is hosted by Sanabul and accomplished Rumble Boxing instructor Courtney Watts.
“I think there’s such an important mind-body connection. When you feel your body feels strong, your mind is strong as well,” said Connie Wang, the hotel’s managing director. “And I’m just really excited about brining that to our Downtown LA community, just going into 2021 and having that positive attitude for the future.”
The hotel wants to engage the supportive Downtown and encourage residents to take the class.
The class will teach self-defense skills in a cardio-style workout, while all proceeds go toward the Downtown Women’s Center, which provide services for homeless women, youth and victims of abuse.
“The Downtown Women’s Center has been a longtime partner of the hotel for many years,” Wang said.
“This year, more than ever, it’s very important, I think, for all of us to help homeless women in need. They’ve been disproportionately impacted by all the effects of the pandemic, and our donations and our support is more important than ever.”
Wang said the hotel is looking forward to having guests in the building again — for the event and the program.
“We’re really looking forward to starting off 2021 with some rejuvenation and certainly a focus on health and wellness,” Wang said. “And just boxing, the self-defense boxing class, really I think fit in well with that. Sanabul is also great. We’re really excited to partner with them on this class.”
Every person who registers for the event will receive a pair of Sanabul boxing gloves to keep.
Watts, a Rumble Boxing instructor, is looking forward to teaching the class at the Hotel Figuroa.
“I’m really excited for this event, obviously highlighting Women’s History Month, and I think overseeing the whole message behind celebrating and empowering women,” Watts said.
“I think just boxing in general really parallels with that, too. Women in the local area together can have a good time and learn some self-defense tactics while moving our bodies and having a good time.”
Sweet and sassy is how Watts describes her teaching style, she said, especially for the Hotel Figueroa class. She wants to motivate and empower the women who participate.
“I hope people walk out of my class feeling confident and empowered. Boxing definitely builds your confidence in yourself and abilities. The self-defense boxing helps you build that confidence in your physical and mental health and strength,” Watts said.
“I think confidence is probably a really big takeaway from class and good cardio.”
The Hotel Figueroa has deep roots in women’s history. It was the first hotel in LA to be built for women by women in partnership with the YWCA.
Wang said they wanted to honor the roots of the hotel with a series of events for Women’s History Month.
“The hotel opened in 1926 as really one of the first places where single, women, business travelers could check into a hotel without a chaperone,” Wang said. “And at the time it has very progressive roots from back in the beginning, and so we wanted to make sure that we continue to bring the history and the legacy of the hotel to life in the modern day.”
The hotel has remained open through the COVID-19 pandemic, serving as a place for essential workers to stay and even a workspace for people, Wang said.
“It’s been obviously a tough year for everybody, and over the last many, many months we’ve kept the hotel open, as it always has been kind of a safe haven for those in the community; and throughout the pandemic we were open to first responders and are really excited about bringing our guests back to the hotel,” Wang said.
The class costs $40. Register is through eventbrite.com.